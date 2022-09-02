Mariners vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Luis Castillo (5-5, 2.85 ERA) will start for the Mariners with Zach Plesac (3-11, 4.39 ERA) on the mound for the Guardians.

Seattle (73-58) won six of its last seven games including four in a row heading into another series against Cleveland. Castillo will make his 20th start of the season and sixth with the Mariners, and he allowed one run with 10 strikeouts over six innings against the Guardians on Saturday. Seattle ranks 25th in batting average (.231), and Eugenio Suarez is the team leader in home runs (25) and RBI (76).

Cleveland (68-61) lost five of its last seven games and is holding a one-game lead over the Minnesota Twins for the top spot in the American League Central. Plesac will make his 24th start and is coming off a start where he gave up three runs over seven innings against Seattle on Saturday. Cleveland ranks 11th in batting average (.249), and Jose Ramirez will enter the day ranked second in the league with 106 RBI.

Mariners vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Zach Plesac

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports-Northwest

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+125)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Mariners -140, Guardians +120

Moneyline pick: Mariners -140

Both offenses rank in the bottom half in runs per game, but the difference will come on the pitching mound. Castillo allowed three or fewer runs in nine of his last 10 starts, while Plesac allowed at least three runs in seven of his last eight starts. There is plenty of value on the road favorites in this spot.

Player prop pick: Luis Castillo over 5.5 strikeouts (+115)

The Mariners starter might be the only pitcher who can strike out a high number of Guardians hitters. Cleveland strikes out 7.0 times per game, which is by far the fewest of any MLB team, but Castillo went for 10 Ks in last week’s start. He struck out more than five hitters in 11 of his last 12 starts, and you’re getting plus value on that.

