Twins vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox square off on Friday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.04 ERA) will start for the Twins with Davis Martin (2-4, 4.62 ERA) on the mound for the White Sox.

Minnesota (67-62) had a five-game winning streak end with a 6-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday and will enter one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the American League Central. Gray will make his 21st start of the season and allowed one run over five innings in Saturday’s win over the San Francisco Giants. Minnesota has the seventh-best on-base percentage (.320), and it will continue on without its top power hitter Byron Buxton, who is back on the injured list.

Chicago (65-66) will go for its third consecutive victory and trails Minnesota by three games and Cleveland by four in the AL Central race. Martin will make the 10th appearance and sixth start of his rookie season, and he allowed five runs (three earned) over three innings in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. Chicago’s biggest strength is in batting average (.260), which ranks fourth, and Andrew Vaughn took the team lead in home runs (15) and RBI (63) in Thursday’s game.

Twins vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Davis Martin

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Twins -135, White Sox +115

Moneyline pick: Twins -135

Minnesota has quite the pitching advantage in this spot, which will be the reason the Twins will pick up a victory in this game. Gray has been excellent all season long in his first year with Minnesota, and there is a lot more to trust about him than a rookie down the stretch in a division race.

Player prop pick: Sonny Gray under 4.5 strikeouts (-135)

The Twins starter’s strikeouts are slightly down over his previous seasons with an 8.9 K/9, and the White Sox are not a team he’s likely to put up a strong K number against. Chicago strikes out 7.7 times per game, which is the seventh fewest in the league.

