Marlins vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. Sandy Alcantara (12-6, 2.13 ERA) will start for the Marlins with Charlie Morton (6-5, 4.10 ERA) on the mound for the Braves.

Miami (55-75) lost six of its last seven games including four in a row heading into this three-game set. Alcantara will make his 27th start of the season and had a fantastic outing on Saturday, allowing just one run in a complete-game victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Miami ranks 27th in runs per game (3.6) and recently released its top home run hitter and RBI guy Jesus Aguilar.

Atlanta (81-51) will go for its third consecutive victory and will enter Thursday three games behind the New York Mets for the top spot in the National League East. Morton will make his 26th start of the season and allowed four runs over five innings in Saturday’s start against the St. Louis Cardinals. Atlanta’s offense ranks third in the league with 4.9 runs per game, and Austin Riley homered in consecutive games.

Marlins vs. Braves

Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Charlie Morton

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Braves -180, Marlins +155

Moneyline pick: Marlins +155

Miami is pretty awful at the plate, but I cannot imagine taking a -180 favorite going up against one of the top pitchers in the league. Alcantara has been excellent all season long and had success against the Braves early this season. In two starts, he allowed one earned run against Atlanta over 17 innings of work.

Player prop pick: Sandy Alcantara over 5.5 strikeouts (-155)

The Marlins starter is not the best strikeout thrower with just an 8.1 K/9, but he gets so deep into games that he racks up a high number of Ks. This is an advantageous matchup for his strikeout total because the Braves strike out 9.3 times per game, which is the third most in the MLB.

