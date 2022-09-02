Padres vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Friday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, CA and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Yu Darvish (11-7. 3.41 ERA) will start for the Padres against Dustin May (1-1, 1.64 ERA) on the hill for the Dodgers.

The Padres (73-59) are coming off a three-game sweep of the Giants, but they’re still sitting 18 games behind the Dodgers in NL West standings. In the running for a Wild Card spot, this series is a big one for San Diego, but they’ll have to overcome an LA team that seems nearly unstoppable.

With 90 wins heading into September, the Dodgers (90-40) are a formidable opponent, especially after sweeping San Diego in three in early August. The Dodgers’ May has made an impressive return from a Tommy John surgery last year and will make his third start of the season today.

Padres vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Dustin May

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -165, Padres +140

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -165

90 wins is nothing to scoff at, and the Padres haven’t found much success against the Dodgers this summer. While they were able to sweep the Giants, the Dodgers are going to be a different beast. LA takes the first game tonight.

Player prop pick: Dustin May to record a win, +180

His return from Tommy John surgery, notorious for its tough recovery, has been impressive so far. He won’t pitch the whole game, but I would bet on him putting enough distance in the score that the closer won’t need to save the game.

