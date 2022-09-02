Phillies vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants with first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA. Kyle Gibson (9-5, 4.08 ERA) will be the Phillies’ starting pitcher, and Alex Cobb (4-6, 3.81 ERA) will start for the Giants.

San Francisco is coming off a tough showing against the Padres, dropping three in a row by a single run. They’ve been outscored by 21 runs in their last ten games, going 2-8 despite solid performances from outfielder Joc Pederson, who has gone 9-for-24 with two home runs over the same stretch.

The Phillies are 7-3 in their last ten as they continue to hang in the hunt for a Wild Card spot amidst a strong NL East. After dropping two to the Diamondbacks this week, they put up 18 runs in their most recent game.

Phillies vs. Giants

Pitchers: Kyle Gibson vs. Alex Cobb

First pitch: 10:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Giants -120, Phillies +100

Moneyline pick: Phillies +100

After dropping two to Arizona this week, they need to step up to stay in the Wild Card hunt now that it’s September. The Giants have hit a rough patch, and Gibson and the Phillies should be able to take advantage of that tonight.

Player prop pick: Alec Bohm over 1.5 hits (+165)

The Phillies third baseman has gone 12-for-38 over the past ten games, and Cobb has allowed 40 hits over his last 40.2 innings pitched.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.