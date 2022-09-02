 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Phillies vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

We go over how to watch Friday’s game between the Phillies and Giants and make some picks.

By grace.mcdermott
Alex Wood #57 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the San Diego Padres in the top of the second inning at Oracle Park on August 31, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants with first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA. Kyle Gibson (9-5, 4.08 ERA) will be the Phillies’ starting pitcher, and Alex Cobb (4-6, 3.81 ERA) will start for the Giants.

San Francisco is coming off a tough showing against the Padres, dropping three in a row by a single run. They’ve been outscored by 21 runs in their last ten games, going 2-8 despite solid performances from outfielder Joc Pederson, who has gone 9-for-24 with two home runs over the same stretch.

The Phillies are 7-3 in their last ten as they continue to hang in the hunt for a Wild Card spot amidst a strong NL East. After dropping two to the Diamondbacks this week, they put up 18 runs in their most recent game.

Phillies vs. Giants

Pitchers: Kyle Gibson vs. Alex Cobb
First pitch: 10:15 p.m. ET
Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5
Run total: 7.5
Moneyline odds: Giants -120, Phillies +100

Moneyline pick: Phillies +100

After dropping two to Arizona this week, they need to step up to stay in the Wild Card hunt now that it’s September. The Giants have hit a rough patch, and Gibson and the Phillies should be able to take advantage of that tonight.

Player prop pick: Alec Bohm over 1.5 hits (+165)

The Phillies third baseman has gone 12-for-38 over the past ten games, and Cobb has allowed 40 hits over his last 40.2 innings pitched.

