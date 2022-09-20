Yankees activate OF Harrison Bader from injured list; SP Frankie Montas lands on IL

Seven weeks after acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the Cardinals for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, the New York Yankees will finally get to see the Gold Glove center fielder in pinstripes Tuesday.

The team has activated Bader from the 60-day injured list, where he had been since late June due to plantar fascitis in his right foot. Bader is in tonight’s lineup, batting seventh vs. the Pirates.

On a less positive note, the Yankees placed their top trade deadline acquisition, starting pitcher Frankie Montas on the 15-day IL due to right shoulder inflammation. The move comes four days after Montas’ last start, in which he gave up four runs in 3.1 innings against the Brewers.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Placed RHP Frankie Montas on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 9/17) with right shoulder inflammation.

• Returned from rehab and reinstated OF Harrison Bader (#22) from the 60-day injured list. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 20, 2022

Montas said that an MRI revealed no major issues with his shoulder and that he hopes to return in time for the postseason. The former Oakland Athletics hurler has not been impressive in the Bronx. He is sporting a 6.35 ERA and has given up six home runs over 39.2 innings with the Yanks.

In other injury news, manager Aaron Boone said infielder DJ LeMahieu, who has been on the injured list since Sept. 8 due to a toe injury, took batting practice prior to Tuesday’s game and could return during New York’s homestand, which runs through Sept. 25.