Mets set the most painful MLB record imaginable

A couple of days after the New York Mets celebrated clinching a playoff spot, they had another accomplishment to commemorate Wednesday. But forget the champagne on ice — just bring the ice.

The Mets set a modern era single-season record when third baseman Luis Guillorme was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning against the Brewers. It was the 106th time a Met had been plunked this year.

At least manager Buck Showalter, who has been understandably upset at the number of beanballs toward his players this season, took the record-setting moment in stride.

Buck Showalter asked for the baseball from Luis Guillorme's HBP in the ninth. It was the Mets' 106th hit batsman of the season, setting a new modern (since 1900) MLB record. pic.twitter.com/V6yuBlOedA — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 21, 2022

The previous single-season high was set just last year by the Cincinnati Reds. With teams continuing to prioritize stuff over command from their pitchers, and with hitters now less afraid than ever to get hit thanks to the advancement in body armor, the Mets’ record may not stand for long.

However, they do have about two more weeks to add to it, so 110-plus HBPs are a real possibility at this point.