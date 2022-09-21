 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets set the most painful MLB record imaginable

The NL East leaders set a record Wednesday that no other team wants to break.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) is hit by a pitch thrown by Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser during the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of days after the New York Mets celebrated clinching a playoff spot, they had another accomplishment to commemorate Wednesday. But forget the champagne on ice — just bring the ice.

The Mets set a modern era single-season record when third baseman Luis Guillorme was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning against the Brewers. It was the 106th time a Met had been plunked this year.

At least manager Buck Showalter, who has been understandably upset at the number of beanballs toward his players this season, took the record-setting moment in stride.

The previous single-season high was set just last year by the Cincinnati Reds. With teams continuing to prioritize stuff over command from their pitchers, and with hitters now less afraid than ever to get hit thanks to the advancement in body armor, the Mets’ record may not stand for long.

However, they do have about two more weeks to add to it, so 110-plus HBPs are a real possibility at this point.

