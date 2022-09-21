Czech Republic defeats Spain to qualify for World Baseball Classic

The Czech Republic is dancing!

It may not be March Madness, but qualifying for March’s World Baseball Classic brings about the same type of euphoria, and the Czech Republic punched its ticket on Wednesday with a 3-1 victory over Spain.

The Czech Republic, which lost to Spain on Saturday by a score of 21-7, will be making its first WBC appearance once the tournament gets underway in March. It is the second entrant out of the Regensburg Qualifier after Great Britain got past Spain on Tuesday.

The 2023 WBC field is now up to 18 teams with two more set to join following the Panama City Qualifier, which begins later this month. Argentina, Brazil, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Pakistan and Panama will compete for those final two spots.

The United States is the reigning World Baseball Classic champions and looks to have a loaded squad, at least offensively, for a title defense. Thirteen players — all hitters — have been named to the roster so far. That list includes Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Pete Alonso and Paul Goldschmidt. The Americans need to fill out their pitching staff, but run support shouldn’t be a problem.