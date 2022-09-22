How many MLB players have hit 700 home runs?

We are tracking Albert Pujols’ incredible journey toward 700 home runs. Such an achievement seemed unlikely at the All-Star break, but as the St. Louis Cardinals legend has clobbered 13 dingers since, he enters Thursday’s contest against the Padres at 698.

Pujols needs two home runs over the Cardinals’ final 12 games to get to 700. The list of players who have achieved that feat is impressively short.

1. Barry Bonds: 762

2. Hank Aaron: 755

3. Babe Ruth: 714

Pujols surpassed Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the all-time MLB list with home run No. 697 against the Pirates on Sept. 11, making him the HR king among all Latin players in baseball history. And if the man known as The Machine does go deep twice more, he and Aaron would be the only two players in MLB history with 700 home runs and 3,000 hits.

So, will Pujols reach this magical number in the final season of his illustrious career? As of Sept. 22, “Yes” is set at -280, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. “No” is at +220.