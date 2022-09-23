Albert Pujols hits 700th career home run [VIDEO]

St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols joined baseball’s most exclusive home run club on Friday night as he slugged the 700th home run of his illustrious career. Pujols didn’t just hit his 700th home run, it was his second blast of the night against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Through four innings the score is:

Pujols 5

Dodgers 0

He hit a two-run shot in the third inning and a three-run shot in the fourth inning to join the 700-HR club. Check out the HR here:

CONFIRMED ALBERT PUJOLS IS HIM pic.twitter.com/HPQUQ0GAJE — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) September 24, 2022

Pujols becomes the fourth player in MLB history to hit 700 homers, joining Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714). He passed Alex Rodriguez on the all-time homer list earlier this season to become the HR king among Latin-born players.

Pujols, who is in the 22nd and final season of his career, has hit 21 dingers this season. The 11-time All-Star has won five NL MVPs, two Gold Gloves, two World Series titles and was the 2001 NL Rookie of the Year. He has crushed 466 home runs across 13 years with St. Louis.

This latest feat solidifies what we already knew about Pujols: He is one of the elite players in baseball history. Treasure the final games of his amazing career.