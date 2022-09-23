How to watch Aaron Judge attempt to hit HR No. 61 at Friday’s Red Sox-Yankees game

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox continue their four-game series on Friday with the Yankees to secure another win and move closer to winning the AL East. However, for most baseball fans, this game is about Aaron Judge. The Yankees slugger sits at 60 home runs on the season and is attempting to tie Roger Maris for the American League home run record.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET and the game will air exclusively on a live stream at Apple TV+. It’s part of the new streaming package MLB inked with Apple and while it does rub some folks the wrong way who are used to watching games on TV, it’s available for free for anybody with a variety of devices.

To watch the game, you’ll need an Apple ID, but no subscription. You’ll launch the Apple TV app on your Apple device, smart TV, gaming console, or streaming device, or you can visit visit http://tv.apple.com. You’ll then tap or click Apple TV+ Major League Baseball and be able to watch the game.

When home run history is on the line, we usually get live look-ins on ESPN or MLB Network. However, given the exclusivity of the Apple TV+ deal, there is currently nothing planned for any TV network cutting in to show Judge’s at bats.