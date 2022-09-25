Marlins, Don Mattingly agree to part ways after 2022 season

The Miami Marlins and manager Don Mattingly have agreed to part ways at the conclusion fo the 2022 MLB season, according to a statement from the team.

Mattingly has been with the team for seven seasons, and led the Marlins to a playoff appearance in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He was also named Manager of the Year during that season. The Marlins defeated the Chicago Cubs in the wild card round before losing to the Atlanta Braves in the divisional round.

We’ll see who the Marlins end up hiring but whoever does come in will have a tough task. If you take out the 2020 season, the Marlins haven’t made the playoffs since they won the World Series in 2003. They’ve had a winning record in four seasons since that 2003 triumph , five if you count the 2020 campaign.

The Marlins enter Sunday 32.5 games behind in their division.