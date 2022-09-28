Aaron Judge ties Roger Maris with 61st home run of 2022 season

New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge belted his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season to tie Hall of Famer Roger Maris for most by an American League hitter in a single season. He hit the home run off lefty reliever Tim Mayza in the seventh inning of the Yankees Wednesday, September 28th game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

61 years since 61.



Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. pic.twitter.com/1V4Gums34C — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 29, 2022

He is just the fifth player in MLB history to record at least 61 homers in a season, joining Maris, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa.

Judge, 30, bet on himself entering this year, turning down an eight-year, $230.5 million offer prior to the final season on his contract. That move has turned out to be a smart one for the 6-foot-7 slugger, who has put together one of the best offensive seasons in baseball history. Besides all of the home runs, Judge is a Triple Crown candidate, a quality baserunner, has played solid defense in center and right field, and has been lauded by his teammates for his leadership amid what has been a bumpy second half for the AL East-leading Yankees.

And there is still time remaining for him to do even more damage, make more history, and raise his price even further on the open market this winter.