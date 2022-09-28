MLB could move Mets-Braves series as Hurricane Ian hits U.S.

The MLB is going over options for the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves with Hurricane Ian hitting the Southeast this weekend. The storm is currently going over parts of the Gulf Coast in Florida and is expected to head up toward Georgia this weekend. The Mets and Braves enter Wednesday tied atop the NL East division with a critical three-game series that could decide first place starting on Friday.

Weather reports say Georgia could see flooding and coastal storm surges into the weekend. According to ESPN, the two sides have discussed options for getting the series in, which includes the potential for a doubleheader on Sunday. The MLB isn’t considering starting the series early since both teams are off on Thursday.

The Mets and Braves are both 97-58 on the season and tied for first place in the NL East. Both teams have already clinched a playoff spot. So really this is important for seeding and homefield advantage through at least two rounds of the playoffs (depending on how the Dodgers do). Whoever gets the 2-seed, gets a bye through the Wild Card round. Whoever is the 4-seed and the first WC team, has to play either the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres in the first round, a three-game series starting Oct. 7 on ESPN.