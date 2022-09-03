Phillies vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Noah Syndergaard (8-9, 3.98 ERA) will start for the Phillies and the Giants will counter with Jakob Junis (4-4, 4.04 ERA).

Philadelphia (73-59) is entering the second installment of their three-game series with the Giants, after being thoroughly outplayed in their 13-1 loss in the series opener. Simply put, the Phillies were a no-show on Friday as they mustered just five hits overall and went scoreless through seven innings. Philadelphia has now gone 6-4 over their last 10 games and despite holding the final NL wild card spot in the current standings, they will need to keep pace with the Milwaukee Brewers sitting just 3.5 games behind.

San Francisco (62-68) snapped a seven-game losing streak with their 13-1 rout over the Phillies on Friday. Joc Pederson homered and had five RBIs and had assistance from starter Alex Cobb, who struck out seven batters in seven scoreless innings. The win was a bright spot for a Giants team that has had an underwhelming season, to say the least. After finishing with the best record in baseball in 2021, San Francisco sits below .500 and fourth place in the NL West.

Phillies vs. Giants

Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard vs. Jakob Junis

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+135)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Phillies -125, Giants +105

Moneyline pick: Phillies -125

The no-show performance at the plate feels like an anomaly given that the Phillies rank eight in team batting average (.254) and sixth in runs per game (4.71). Philadelphia is also five games above .500 on the road, with a proven track record of being able to win in the opposing ballpark. Look for the Phillies to bounce back and tie the series in this one.

Player prop pick: Noah Syndergaard over 3.5 strikeouts (-135)

Syndergaard may be inconsistent as of late but he has a nice gift thrown his way with the Giants’ 23rd-ranked team batting average (.233). San Francisco also ranks 24th in team strikeouts per game (8.79), justifying the confidence in Syndergaard finishing with the over in strikeouts.

