Twins vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago and will be available to watch on FOX. Tyler Mahle (6-7. 4.17 ERA) will start for the Twins and the White Sox will send Dylan Cease (12-6, 2.27 ERA) to the mound.

Minnesota (67-63) has gone 5-5 over the past 10 games and has lost back-to-back contests, the latter of which was a 4-3 loss to Chicago in their series opener. As the month of September rolls on, every game has heightened importance for the Twins in a highly contested AL Central. Minnesota is just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the division crown, while they still have to fend off the White Sox who trail by just two games.

Chicago (66-66) and their .500 record leaves a lot to be desired on paper, but it helps when you are playing in the AL Central. With just a three-game deficit separating the White Sox from the first-place Guardians, a division crown is not out of the realm of possibility. Though Chicago has gone 4-6 over their last 10 games, they’ve compiled a three-game winning streak heading into Saturday with momentum on their side.

Twins vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Dylan Cease

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5 (+160)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Twins +115, White Sox -135

Moneyline pick: White Sox -135

Momentum is on Chicago’s side in this one, and the White Sox’s league-leading batting average (.260) could pair nicely with Mahle’s 4.17 ERA. The thorn in Chicago’s side has been turning hits into runs, but with Mahle returning from the injured list I like the White Sox’s chances in this one.

Player prop pick: Gavin Sheets over 0.5 total bases (-150)

Mahle has been serviceable since being acquired at the deadline, but some bad luck must be in play given his 4.17 ERA. He’s also making a return from the injured list, which could play into the favor of Chicago’s bats. I like Sheets’ odds of going over on total bases in Saturday’s contest.

