Mariners vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland. and will be available to watch on Fox. The Mariners will send lefty ace Robbie Ray to the mound. The Guardians respond with rookie Xzavion Curry, who will be making just his second MLB appearance.

The Mariners (74-58) won the series opener in Cleveland behind two homers from catcher Cal Raleigh and six shutout innings from starter Luis Castillo. Seattle owns the second AL Wild Spot, two games in front of the Blue Jays. They are looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2001, and their current playoff odds are 98.5 percent, according to FanGraphs. First baseman Ty France is hitting .474 with three homers and six RBIs over his past five games. Ray has won each of his previous three starts, allowing three runs and striking out 24 over those 19.2 innings. He tossed seven shutout innings versus the Guardians on August 28.

The Guardians (68-61) have dropped three games in a row and have seen their lead in the AL Central trimmed to just one game. The Guardians scored one run over those three games and just 13 runs combined over their past eight contests. Star third baseman Jose Ramirez is hitting just .233 with three extra-base hits and 3 RBI through his previous eight games. Curry was hit hard in his MLB debut on August 15 vs. the Tigers, allowing three runs on eight hits over five innings,

Mariners vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Xzavion Curry

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: N/A

Guardians local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+105

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Mariners -165, Guardians +140

Moneyline pick: Mariners -165

These teams are headed in opposite directions right now, and the last thing the Guardians need to see right now is Ray once again. He only needs a small amount of run support, and the Mariners should provide more than enough against the unproven rookie.

Player prop pick: Robbie Ray OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-110)

Cleveland makes contact better than any team in baseball. They have the fewest strikeouts in MLB. However, Ray has registered at least seven strikeouts in five straight starts, including his last time out against these Guardians.

