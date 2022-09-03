Padres vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 9:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The pitching matchup will feature a couple of left-handers: the Padres’ Sean Manaea and the Dodgers’ Julio Urias.

The Padres (74-59) won Friday’s series opener, giving San Diego just its third victory over the Dodgers in their past 20 meetings. The Padres enter Saturday a half-game ahead of the Phillies for the second NL Wild Card spot. The Padres are looking for a fifth straight win, which would match their longest win streak of the year. Manny Machado drove in three runs Friday and is 12-for-27 with five extra-base hits and nine RBI over his past six games. Manaea’s 4.90 ERA is one of the five worst in MLB. He is 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA in five career starts versus the Dodgers.

Even with last night’s loss, the Dodgers (90-41) still hold a 5.5-game lead over the Astros for the best record in baseball. Third baseman Justin Turner has a .452 average and a 1.190 OPS over his previous 11 games. Mookie Betts has scored 14 runs in his past 13 games. Urías is 7-1 with a 1.08 ERA over his past eight starts, spanning 50 innings. His 29 percent hard-hit rate is the lowest of any starter with a minimum of 200 balls in play this season.

Padres vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Julio Urias

First pitch: 9:10 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -210, Padres +180

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -210

Forget the moneyline; take the Dodgers’ -1.5 run line. L.A. obliterated Manaea for eight runs and 10 hits in four innings when they saw him about a month ago. With Urias quickly becoming a top NL Cy Young Award contender, the home team should win comfortably tonight.

Player prop pick: Mookie Betts OVER 1.5 total bases (-130)

Betts doubled off of Manaea in that previous game and is 8-for-22 with five extra-base hits in his career versus the struggling lefty.

