How to watch Aaron Judge go for 62nd HR in Yankees vs. Orioles on Friday

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles begin a three-game weekend series as we wrap up the 2022 MLB regular season. Slugger Aaron Judge finally broke out of his HR slump and belted his 61st of the season to tie Roger Maris’ AL record. Judge will look to pass Maris on Friday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. We’ll go over how to watch the game.

Yankees vs. Orioles live stream

Live stream: ESPN+

Yankees broadcast: YES Network

Orioles broadcast: MASN

ESPN has done a good job at cutting to Judge’s ABs no matter what is playing, so expect the main network to cut to a stream of the game. If not, you can watch the game on ESPN+ and if you have an MLB League Pass package. Locally, you may be blacked out of the ESPN+ broadcast because of YES Network, but again, just tune into ESPN and they should have the stream.

Judge will go up against Jordan Lyles, whom he has pretty good stats against in his career. In 14 ABs against Lyles, Judge has five hits (two doubles, two HRs) with five RBI and a 1.329 OPS. It’s not a big sample, but Judge should get pitches to drive off Lyles.