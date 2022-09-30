Mets call up Francisco Alvarez, baseball’s No. 1 prospect, for MLB debut Friday

There is already plenty of intrigue and excitement surrounding the three-game series between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves, which begins tonight in Atlanta.

Well, the Mets have added a little more spice to the showdown. New York has promoted the game’s No. 1 overall prospect, Francisco Alvarez, to make his MLB debut tonight. Alvarez is in the lineup, batting seventh as the designated hitter versus Braves ace Max Fried.

Welcome to The Show, Francisco Álvarez! pic.twitter.com/KsNNZhCX62 — New York Mets (@Mets) September 30, 2022

A short scouting report: Power. Lots of it. The 230-pound Alvarez, a catcher by trade, has socked 51 home runs and 92 extra-base hits over the past two seasons. He crushed 18 homers in just 61 games at Double-A Binghamton, where he also logged a .537 slugging percentage and a .904 OPS against left-handed pitchers.

His success against lefties is one reason why the Mets have deemed today as the day for Alvarez’s debut. However, spending your debut facing Fried, who will get plenty of Cy Young votes this year, is no easy task.

Still, as the Mets and Braves vie for NL East supremacy inside Truist Park this weekend, stars will be all over the diamond. Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, Matt Olson, etc. Now, MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 prospect will also be on the big stage. It should all make for a fun few days in Atlanta.