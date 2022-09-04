Twins vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dylan Bundy (7-6, 4.53 ERA) will start for the Twins while Lucas Giolito (10-8, 5.27 ERA) takes the mound for the White Sox.

Minnesota (67-64) lost three games in a row and will enter a game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the in the AL Central. Bundy will make his 24th start in his first season with the Twins, and he last allowed two runs over 4.2 innings against the Boston Red Sox. Minnesota has the 10th-best slugging percentage (.408), and Jorge Polanco and Jose Miranda lead the team with 56 RBI.

Chicago (67-66) will go for its fifth consecutive victory and looks to keep climbing closer to the top of the AL Central. The White Sox are a game behind the Twins and two games behind the Guardians. Giolito will make his 25th start of the season, and he last allowed five runs over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Chicago has the best batting average (.261) in the league, and Andrew Vaughn leads the team with 15 home runs.

Twins vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Dylan Bundy vs. Lucas Giolito

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: White Sox -135, Twins +115

Moneyline pick: Twins +115

Both pitchers have struggled this season with big ERAs, and the Twins score just 0.1 runs per game more than the White Sox, so this one could go either way. Without a tremendous advantage on either side, this isn’t a bad spot to just go with the team getting the larger payout with so many variables to consider.

Player prop pick: Dylan Bundy under 2.5 strikeouts (+105)

The Twins starter has a low strikeout rate as you can tell by where this total is set at. Bundy has a 6.6 K/9, and he struck out just six hitters over his last four starts. The White Sox strike out just 7.7 times per game, which is the sixth most in the league. Take Bundy to go over here.

