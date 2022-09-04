Mariners vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. George Kirby is set to start for the Mariners, while Cal Quantrill gets the nod for the Guardians.

At one point this season, fans were calling the Mariners the biggest disappointment in the MLB. Seattle now sits at 75-58 tied for first place in the Wild Card standings. They’ve won eight of their last 10 games giving them some a little space in a tight Wild Card race. Julio Rodriguez has been great this season and is currently the favorite to win AL Rookie of the Year. He’s hitting .265 with 22 HRs and 66 RBI. Kirby has pitched well this season as he’s 6-3 with a 3.16 ERA.

The Guardians have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the MLB. In May, they were under .500 and many teams thought this may be a rebuilding year, but they quickly turned that around going 18-10 in June. Cleveland has the youngest team in the MLB with an average age of 26.2 years old. That is younger than some of the Triple-A clubs. As usual, Jose Ramirez has been great for them hitting .280 with 26 HRs and 106 RBI. But guys like Steven Kwan and Andrés Gimenez are a big reason for the Guardians success as they’re both hitting .290+. Quantrill has been phenomenal this season as he is 11-5 with a 3.50 ERA.

Mariners vs. Guardians

Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Cal Quantrill

First pitch: 2:40 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports-Northwest

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+130)

Run total: O 7.5 (-115), U 7.5 (-105)

Moneyline odds: Mariners (-130), Guardians (+110)

Moneyline pick: Guardians (+110)

With the Guardians on a four game losing streak, this is a must win. The Twins are one games back and the White Sox are two games back. In Quantril’s last seven starts, he’s 4-0 with a 2.91 ERA. Look for a gem from Quantril as the Guardians win the low scoring battle.

Player prop pick: José Ramirez over 1.5 total bases (+120)

While he has no history facing Kirby, Ramirez hits RHP much better than LHP. He’s slugging .567 against RHP compared to .447 against LHP. Ramirez has gone hitless in two straight games which is unusual for him. Look for him to have a multi-hit game in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.