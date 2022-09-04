Phillies vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Ranger Suarez is set to start for the Phillies, while Carlos Rodón gets the nod for the Giants.

Philadelphia has had a roller coaster season so far. The Phillies have dealt with a number of injuries this season, but are finally getting healthy. Bryce Harper returned from the IL last week which gave their lineup a major boost. Since returning from the IL on August 26, Harper is hitting .333 with 4 RBI. Suarez has pitched well for the Phillies this season as he is 8-5 with a 3.42 ERA.

It has been an extremely disappointing season for the Giants. After going out and signing Carlos Rodón and Joc Pederson, they are 63-68 with a very small chance at making the playoffs. They have had struggles lately as well as they’re 3-7 in their last 10 games. Pederson has been their best hitter as he’s hitting .271 with 21 HRs and 61 RBI. Rodón has pitched great this season as he’s 12-7 with a 3.03 ERA. There’s a good chance he finds a new home next season.

Phillies vs. Giants

Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Carlos Rodón

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast:

Giants local broadcast:

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+165)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Giants -125, Phillies +105

Moneyline pick: Phillies +105

The Phillies are just the better team. They’re 2.5 games up on Milwaukee for the final spot in the NL Wild Card race and need to continue winning games. The Phillies also hit LHP much better than RHP. They’re hitting .270 versus LHP compared to .248 versus RHP.

Player prop pick: Rhys Hoskins over 1.5 total bases (+130)

In his career against Rodón, Hoskins is 1-3. This season, he is hitting .311 while slugging .597 against LHP compared to .231 with a .427 slugging against RHP. Look for an extra base hit from Hoskins in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.