Blue Jays vs. Pirates: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will be available to watch on Peacock. Ross Stripling (6-4, 2.94 ERA) will start for the Blue Jays with JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.39 ERA) on the mound for the Pirates.

Toronto (72-59) will go for a three-game sweep in this series, and the Blue Jays will enter Sunday slotted into the final American League Wild Card spot. Stripling will make his 27th appearance and 19th start of the season, and he allowed three runs over six innings of work in Sunday’s start against the Los Angeles Angels. Toronto will check in with the fourth-best OPS (.749), and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team in home runs (27) and RBI (80).

Pittsburgh (49-83) lost three games in a row heading into Sunday afternoon’s matchup. Brubaker will make his 25th start and is coming off an outing where he gave up six runs over 6.2 innings of work in a loss to the Atlanta Braves. Pittsburgh will enter this matchup ranked 28th in runs per game (3.5), and Bryan Reynolds is the team leader in home runs (21) and RBI (48).

Blue Jays vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Ross Stripling vs. JT Brubaker

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (-125)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -210, Pirates +180

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -210

Toronto has advantages all over the place in this matchup with a much better pitching situation, and there is a sizeable edge at the plate especially when it comes to power. The Blue Jays have plenty to play for over the final month and while AL East contention is unlikely, they positioned themselves in a strong spot to make it in as a Wild Card team.

Player prop pick: Ross Stripling over 3.5 strikeouts (-195)

You will not make a massive return with this wager, but it’s tough to imagine Stripling will not get to four strikeouts in this matchup. He struck out at least five batters in his last four starts and will face a Pirates lineup that strikes out 9.3 times per game, which is the second most in the league.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.