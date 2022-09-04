Marlins vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Pablo Lopez (8-8, 3.64 ERA) will start for the Marlins with Max Fried (12-5, 2.56 ERA) on the mound for the Braves.

Miami (55-77) lost six consecutive games as it looks to avoid getting swept in this series. Lopez will make his 27th start of the season, and he allowed two runs over six innings in Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Miami ranks 27th in runs per game (3.6), and third baseman Jon Berti hasn’t played since Wednesday with a hip injury.

Atlanta (83-51) will try to win its fifth game in a row and enter Sunday two games behind the New York Mets for the top spot in the National League East. Fried will make his 26th start of the season, and he allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. Atlanta ranks fourth in runs per game (4.9), and Austin Riley homered in four straight games.

Marlins vs. Braves

Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Max Fried

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Braves -245, Marlins +205

Moneyline pick: Braves -245

The return will be low, but Atlanta will complete this sweep. The pitching matchup favors the Braves, and production at the plate is an even greater advantage. Atlanta should win this one by multiple runs as it continues to cut the deficit in the NL East division race.

Player prop pick: Pablo Lopez over 4.5 strikeouts (-155)

The Marlins starting pitcher will enter Sunday’s game with an 8.8 K/9 and will face a Braves lineup that strikes out quite a bit. Atlanta strikes out 9.3 times per game, which is the third most in the league.

