Padres vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and will be available to watch on ESPN. Mike Clevinger is set to start for the Padres, while Caleb Ferguson gets the nod for the Dodgers.

Since the trade deadline, the Padres have had some struggles. While the hitting has been fine, the pitching is hurting. They need Josh Hader to step up as he has a 19.06 ERA since being traded to San Diego. Manny Machado continues to rake as he’s hitting .306 with 26 HRs and 88 RBI. Clevinger has been one of the Padres most consistent starters this season as he is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA.

Over the past two months, the Dodgers have been the best team by far. They’re 91-41 which is the best record in the MLB. Over the past week and a half, Mookie Betts has been on a tear as he’s hitting .342 with six HRs and 11 RBI. Having Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman as the top three hitters gives the Dodgers one of the best trios in the league. Ferguson has pitched well this season as he has a 1-0 record with a 1.85 ERA in 25 outings. This will be his first start of the season as he’s been coming on in relief for most of the season.

Padres vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Mike Clevinger vs. Caleb Ferguson

First pitch: 7:08 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: TBD

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+115)

Run total: O 9.5 (-105), U 9.5 (-115)

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -165, Padres +140

Moneyline pick: Padres +140

The Padres are 34-25 coming off a loss this season, which is the eight best mark in the MLB. With the Dodgers using an opener, the Padres lineup should have some success. The Dodgers will likely use 5+ arms and I don’t expect all of them to shut down the Padres lineup. Look for a San Diego win.

Player prop pick: Manny Machado over 1.5 total bases (+100)

Machado has been phenomenal this season and if it weren't for Paul Goldschmidt, there's a great chance he would win NL MVP. In his last five games, Machado is hitting .350 with two HRs and seven RBI. Facing a number of different pitchers tonight, look for him to have at least one extra base hit.

