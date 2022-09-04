 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Albert Pujols hits 695th career home run in final at-bat against Cubs [VIDEO]

It’s another storybook ending for the Cardinals slugger.

By Chinmay Vaidya
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals walks through the dugout in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols, who is playing in his final MLB season and closing in on 700 career home runs, added another magical chapter to his last ride Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. In his final at-bat against the franchise, Pujols broke a 0-0 tie by smacking a two-run home run off Brandon Hughes. It was his 695th career home run.

Pujols now has 16 home runs on the season, and is three away from passing Alex Rodriguez in fourth place on the all-time leaderboard. He won’t catch Barry Bonds or Hank Aaron, but there’s an outside shot he gets near Babe Ruth at 714. The Cardinals are likely to be in the postseason, so there’s always the chance of an extended playoff run giving Pujols enough at-bats to jump into the top three.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are +2000 to win the World Series.

More From DraftKings Nation