Albert Pujols hits 695th career home run in final at-bat against Cubs [VIDEO]

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols, who is playing in his final MLB season and closing in on 700 career home runs, added another magical chapter to his last ride Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. In his final at-bat against the franchise, Pujols broke a 0-0 tie by smacking a two-run home run off Brandon Hughes. It was his 695th career home run.

Pujols now has 16 home runs on the season, and is three away from passing Alex Rodriguez in fourth place on the all-time leaderboard. He won’t catch Barry Bonds or Hank Aaron, but there’s an outside shot he gets near Babe Ruth at 714. The Cardinals are likely to be in the postseason, so there’s always the chance of an extended playoff run giving Pujols enough at-bats to jump into the top three.

