Blue Jays vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game 1

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles square off on Monday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kevin Gausman (10-9, 3.14 ERA) will start for the Blue Jays and the Orioles will counter with Jordan Lyles (10-9, 4.25 ERA).

Toronto (73-59) has won four of their last five games as they enter a pivotal three-game series with Baltimore. The Blue Jays are clinging onto the final AL wild-card spot amid a tightly contested race. Toronto is just two games behind the Seattle Mariners for the top wild-card spot, and yet there is only a 2.5-game differential separating them from the resurgent Orioles. A clean sweep starting with Monday’s contest can give the Blue Jays some breathing room in the wild-card chase.

Baltimore (71-62) continues their season of exceeding expectations as they are among the teams in the hunt for a postseason berth. They’ll have to make some ground on the Blue Jays who sit 2.5 games ahead of them in the standings, but momentum is on the Orioles’ side. Baltimore is 7-3 over their past 10 games with notable wins over the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians in that timespan. The Orioles force their opponents to earn their scoring opportunities, as they rank 10th in baseball in team ERA (3.77).

Blue Jays vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Jordan Lyles

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: RSN

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (-110)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -175, Orioles +150

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -175

Monday’s game kicks off a series of pivotal matchups between these two teams in September, but Toronto has the experience over the young Orioles in regard to playoff stakes. The Blue Jays rank seventh in runs per game (4.64) and should be able to fend off Lyles in his home ballpark.

Player prop pick: Kevin Gausman under 2.5 earned runs (-160)

Gausman has been particularly tough on the road, going 6-3 with a 2.01 ERA over 76 innings pitched. Against the young Orioles, he could have another strong road game to put on his resume, and I like him hitting the under on earned runs for Monday’s matchup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.