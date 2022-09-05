Twins vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees square off on Monday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in New York City and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chris Archer will be on the hill for the Twins and the Yanks will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon.

The Yanks are ahead of the pack in the AL East, though they have fallen off a touch since the All-Star break. They come into this contest having lost three of their last four games and have won just 10 of their last 30 games overall. Taillon has been solid for the most part though, giving up three or fewer runs in all but one of his last seven appearances.

Minnesota is also on top of their respective division, the AL Central, but isn’t running away with it at the moment. They’ve hit a bit of a rough patch recently too, winning just 14 of their last 30 games, though they have won six of their last 10 overall contests. Archer is a far cry from what he used to be on the hill, posting an ERA of 6.98 over his last seven starts, allowing 23 earned runs in 29.2 innings tossed.

Twins vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Chris Archer vs. Jameson Taillon

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. EST

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -155, Twins +135

Moneyline pick: Yankees -155

The Yanks have hit a bit of a bumpy road recently, but seeing Archer on the hill will help get them right. They have one of the most potent lineups in baseball and Archer is struggling to find any sort of consistency at the moment. Plus, Taillon hasn’t been wonderful, but he’s been more than good enough.

Player prop pick: Chris Archer under 3.5 Ks (-105)

It’s not the boldest bet of all time, but It’s more than likely going to hit. Archer has just barely gotten to four or more strikeouts in four of his last seven appearances, but all of those came against bottom-feeder teams. That won’t play against a stacked Yankees lineup.

