White Sox vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners square off on Monday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The White Sox will roll with Lance Lynn (4-5, 4.70 ERA) and the Mariners will send Marco Gonzales (10-12, 3.99 ERA) to the hill.

Chicago (67-67) sits at .500 and yet you can’t count them out of the playoff chase just yet. The White Sox are 7.0 games out of an AL wild card spot and are just 2.0 games behind both the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins in a tightly contested AL Central race. The White Sox have no issue in their bats finding the ball, the problem lies in turning hits into runs. Despite being tied for first in team batting average (.261), Chicago is -27 in run differential. This hindrance was highlighted in Sunday’s 5-1 loss to the Twins, where Chicago managed seven hits but generated just a single run scored.

Seattle (76-58) is riding a hot streak in the win column as of late, and they need every single win to keep pace in a tightly contested AL wild card race. The Mariners have won seven straight games heading into Monday including sweeps over the Guardians and Detroit Tigers. Star rookie Julio Rodríguez had an incredible day at the plate to give Seattle their latest win, a 6-3 victory over Cleveland. Rodríguez finished with four hits and a solo home run at the top of the third to give him 23 homers on the season.

White Sox vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Lance Lynn vs. Marco Gonzales

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5 (+145)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: White Sox -120, Mariners +100

Moneyline pick: Mariners +100

Lynn is 0-3 on the road this season and despite Chicago leading the league in batting, their inability to generate runs should only strengthen against Seattle’s sixth-ranked ERA (3.49). The Mariners are rolling with seven straight wins to date, and after Monday make it an eight-game winning streak for Seattle.

Player prop pick: Julio Rodríguez over 1.5 total bases (+135)

Rodríguez had his way at the plate in Sunday’s win with four hits, a homer, and one stolen base. That makes it six straight games with a hit for the rookie with a double and two homers during the same time span. Let’s ride the momentum and take the rookie going over his total bases on Monday.

