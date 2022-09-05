Giants vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Monday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Logan Webb (11-8, 2.89 ERA) will get the start for the Giants while the Dodgers will counter with Andrew Heaney (2-1, 2.12 ERA).

San Francisco (64-68) is coming off a 3-0 game sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies, a welcome sight for the Giants after they were previously swept in their previous two series with the San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins. Their latest win came in remarkable fashion, with Wilmer Flores hitting a clutch two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to put away the Phillies for good. San Francisco will hope that the positive momentum to close out the Phillies carries over into their series with the juggernaut that is the Dodgers.

Los Angeles (92-41) has been the best team in baseball and they have the highest winning percentage to back up the claim. The Dodgers' +294 run differential is the highest in baseball and it’s a testament to the hitting power they have at the plate. Los Angeles has power on their side with Mookie Betts ranking fourth in baseball in slugging percentage (.571). And they have consistency to stabilize their lineup, with Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner ranking first and second in hits with 168 and 164, and second and fourth in plate appearances with 593 and 587.

Giants vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Andrew Heaney

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+100)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Giants +180, Dodgers -210

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -210

The Giants are 3-10 against the Dodgers this season. San Francisco has also yet to notch a win at Dodger Stadium, going 0-6 on the year. Los Angeles are heavy favorites for a reason, and I expect them to make it 0-7 for the Giants at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

Player prop pick: Mookie Betts over 1.5 total bases (+100)

Betts ranks top-five in slugging in all of baseball and has two doubles, a triple, and two homers in his last five games. The last time these two teams met Betts pitched in with a homer to complete the sweep over their NL West rival. I’m expecting similar success on Monday and for Betts to hit the over on total bases.

