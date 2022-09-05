Mets vs. Pirates Monday game postponed due to rain, will be made up on Wednesday

The New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates have had their Labor Day Monday game postponed due to rain. The game was scheduled to start at 12:35 p.m. ET on ESPN+, but the postponement was announced just before 10 a.m. on Monday, per Anthony DiComo.

The game will be made up on Wednesday as part of a split doubleheader. Admission for the first game will be at 12:35 p.m. and admission for the second game will be at 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s game was set to feature Taijuan Walker facing Mitch Keller. Jacob deGrom and Bryse Wilson were scheduled for Tuesday, but for the time-being it’s unclear how the rotations will adjust with the postponement.

The Mets came into Monday with an 85-50 record and a one-game lead on the Braves in the NL East. The Mets are eight games back of the Dodgers for the best record in the National League. The Pirates are 49-84 and sit in last place in the NL Central, 4.5 games back of the Reds.