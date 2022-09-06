UFC Dana White’s Contender Series: How to watch Episode 7, live stream, start time, more

Dana White’s Contender Series is back this week with Episode 7 of Season 6 on Tuesday, September 6. The five-fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and serve as another opportunity for UFC president Dana White to scout talent, with participants then having the chance to earn contracts.

This week’s card includes a strong group of prospects headlined by a light heavyweight bout between the Nogueira-trained Renato Bellato (8-1) and Vitor Petrino (6-0). Petrino is currently a -145 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. One of the most anticipated bouts will be in the lightweight division between two tested veterans that have fought all over the world when Nariman Abbasov (28-3) takes on Ismael Bonfim (17-3). Both fighters have -110 odds.

Incredible round of the year contender between Nariman Abbasov vs. Marif Piraev in R2. I don't know how Piraev stayed on his feet. His corner threw in the towel between rounds, Abbasov and STILL AMC lightweight champ. #AMCFN112 pic.twitter.com/acLxojPZct — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 10, 2022

The other bouts include Gabriel Bonfim (12-0) vs. Trey Waters (6-0) in welterweights; Karl Williams (6-1) vs. Jimmy Lawson (4-1) in heavyweights and in women’s flyweight it will be the highly-touted Tereza Bleda (5-0) against Nayara Maia (7-0-1).

Last week White handed out contracts to all five winners of their respective bouts. Yusaku Kinoshita (middleweight), Sedriques Dumas (middleweight)(, Mateusz Rebecki (lightweight, Viktoriya Dudakova (women’s strawweight) and Blake Bilder (featherweight).

Dana White’s Contender Series: Episode 7

Date: September 6, 2022

Start time: 8 p.m.

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ subscription

