Giants vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. TBD is set to start for the Giants, while Tyler Anderson gets the nod for the Dodgers.

It has been an extremely disappointing season for the Giants. After going out and signing Carlos Rodón and Joc Pederson, they are 63-68 with a very small chance at making the playoffs. They have been hot their past few games as they’ve won four in a row. Pederson has been their best hitter as he’s hitting .269 with 21 HRs and 61 RBI.

The Dodgers have been the best team by far. They’re 92-42 which is the best record in the MLB. Over the past two weeks, Mookie Betts has been on a tear as he’s hitting .321 with six HRs and 12 RBI. Having Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman as the top three hitters gives the Dodgers one of the best trios in the league. Anderson has been great for the Dodgers as he’s 13-3 with a 2.68 ERA.

Giants vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: John Brebbia vs. Tyler Anderson

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-150), Giants +1.5 (+130)

Run total: Over 9 +100, Under 9 -120

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -315, Giants +260