Twins vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York and will only be available to watch on TBS. Joe Ryan (10-7, 3.88 ERA) will start for the Twins with Gerrit Cole (10-7, 3.28 ERA) on the mound for the Yankees.

Minnesota (68-65) lost four of its last five games and is a game back behind the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the American League Central. Ryan will make his 23rd start of 2022, and he allowed five runs over five innings in Wednesday’s loss to the Boston Red Sox in his last time out. Minnesota ranks 10th in OPS (.726), and Jose Miranda is the team leader in RBI (58).

New York (81-54) lost six of seven games before winning consecutive matchups over the past couple days including a 5-2 victory over Minnesota on Monday. Cole will make his 28th start of the season and allowed three runs (two earned) over seven innings in Wednesday’s start against the Los Angeles Angels. New York has dipped to fourth in runs per game (4.9), and Aaron Judge still leads the league with home runs (54) and RBI (117).

Twins vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Gerrit Cole

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+110)

Run total: 6.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -200, Twins +170

Moneyline pick: Twins +170

Oddsmakers suggest runs will be very hard to come by in this spot with a 6.5 over/under, and it feels like this is closer to a 50/50 matchup, so let’s take the team getting the larger return. Cole has been somewhat inconsistent this season and even though Ryan has done the same, it’s hard to take the Yankees offense as -200 favorites against a strong team.

Player prop pick: Joe Ryan over 6.5 strikeouts (+115)

The Twins pitcher is doing well in racking up a high number of strikeouts in his first full season as a starter with a 9.2 K/9, and he struck out at least six hitters in seven of his last eight outings including four in a row. The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game, which is the 15th most in the league.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.