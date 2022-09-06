White Sox vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Johnny Cueto is set to start for the White Sox, while Logan Gilbert gets the nod for the Mariners.

It has been a tough season for the White Sox as they were one of the World Series favorites at one point this season. They now sit at 68-67 and are doing everything they can to get into the playoff. While they’ve dealt with a ton of injuries this season, Jose Abreu has been their most consistent player by far as he’s hitting .309 with 14 HRs and 63 RBI. Cueto has been surprisingly good for the White Sox this season as he’s 76 with a 2.93 ERA.

At one point, the Mariners were viewed as one of the biggest disappointments in the MLB. However, they quickly turned things around and are now a playoff team. They’re 8-2 in their last 10 games. Julio Rodriguez has been great for the Mariners as he’s hitting .272 with 23 HRs and 67 RBI and is also the AL Rookie of the Year favorite. Gilbert has been great this season as he’s 11-5 with a 3.36 ERA.

White Sox vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Johnny Cueto vs. Logan Gilbert

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+145)

Run total: O 7.5 (-110), U 7.5 (-110)

Moneyline odds: Mariners (-150), White Sox (+130)

Moneyline pick: Mariners (-150)

The Mariners have played much better than the White Sox this season. With one of their top guys on the mound, I expect them to get a win today. Coming off a loss, the Mariners are 31-27. I fully expect a bounce back today and a big win for Seattle.

Player prop pick: Logan Gilbert over 4.5 strikeouts (-135)

Gilbert is coming off an outing where he struck out nine in six innings while allowing just two hits and a walk. The White Sox lineup has had some struggles with strikeouts this season. They’re hitting .256 against RHP compared to .274 against LHP.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.