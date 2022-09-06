Blue Jays vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Mitch White (1-5, 4.67 ERA) will start for the Blue Jays with Kyle Bradish (3-5, 5.17 ERA) on the mound for the Orioles.

Toronto (75-59) will enter Tuesday’s action 4.5 games ahead of Baltimore for the final American League Wild Card spot and just 0.5 games out of the top AL Wild Card spot. White will make his sixth start as a member of the Blue Jays after making 15 appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier in the season, and he allowed six runs over 4.2 innings in Wednesday’s loss to the Chicago Cubs. Toronto ranks second in batting average (.260), and Vladimir Guerrero is the team leader in home runs (27) and RBI (81).

Baltimore (71-64) lost three games in a row and was swept in a doubleheader against Toronto on Monday. Bradish will make his 18th start of his rookie season, and he is coming off a seven-inning shutout in Thursday’s win over the Cleveland Guardians. Baltimore ranks 25th in on-base percentage (.304), and Anthony Santander has team highs in home runs (27) and RBI (77) after crushing a pair of homers on Monday.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Mitch White vs. Kyle Bradish

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: SNET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+145)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -110, Orioles -110

Moneyline pick: Orioles -110

Bradish’s season-long numbers are very deceiving because he has figured this thing out in his rookie year. He got off to a rough start over his first couple months, but Bradish did not allow a run in either of his last two starts and just four hits over 15 innings of work. On the other side, White allowed 13 runs over his last two starts in 9.2 innings of work. Let’s go with the home team to pick up a win.

Player prop pick: Mitch White over 3.5 strikeouts (-110)

The Blue Jays starter has a 7.6 K/9 this season, and he has a strong strikeout matchup against an Orioles lineup that strikes out 8.6 times per game, which is the 12th most in the league. Despite his recent struggles, White struck out five hitters in each of his last three outings.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.