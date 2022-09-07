Brewers vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, CO and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Eric Lauer (10-6, 3.54 ERA) will start for the Brewers with Kyle Freeland (7-9, 4.75 ERA) on the mound for the Rockies.

Milwaukee (71-64) is coming off a brutal loss where it held a 6-1 lead in the eighth inning and let the lead slip away for a 10-7 loss to Colorado in 10 innings. The Brewers will enter the day three games back in the National League Wild Card race. Lauer will make his 26th start of the season, and he allowed two runs over 6.2 innings of work in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Milwaukee scores 4.5 runs per game, which ranks ninth in the league, and Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 28 home runs.

Colorado (58-79) will go for the series victory on Wednesday afternoon after Tuesday night’s come-from-behind victory. Freeland will make his 27th start and is coming off an outing where he allowed one run over 5.2 innings in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Colorado has the fifth-best batting average (.258), and CJ Cron leads the roster with home runs (26) and RBI (89).

Brewers vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Kyle Freeland

First pitch: 3:10 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain

Rockies local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (+105)

Run total: 12

Moneyline odds: Brewers -140, Rockies +120

Moneyline pick: Rockies +120

Last night’s loss for Milwaukee could bleed into Wednesday with plenty of pressure on the Brewers trailing the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres by three games for the final NL Wild Card spot. Freeland would have much better numbers if he didn’t play at elevation as he has a 3.46 ERA in games away from Coors Field. The Rockies have nothing to lose with all the pressure on the Brewers.

Player prop pick: Eric Lauer under 4.5 strikeouts (-135)

The Brewers pitcher will check into this matchup with an 8.5 K/9, and the Rockies do not strike out a ton, so this is a good spot to side with the under. Colorado strikes out 7.9 times per game, which ranks eighth in the league, and Lauer struck out just 11 hitters over his previous three starts.

