White Sox vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Michael Kopech (4-9, 3.58 ERA) will start for the White Sox with Luis Castillo (6-5, 2.71 ERA) on the mound for the Mariners.

Chicago (68-68) won five of its last seven games and will enter the day in third place in the American League Central, trailing the Cleveland Guardians by three games for the top spot. Kopech will be reinstated off the injured list and make his first start since August 22. Chicago ranks third in batting average (.259), and Jose Abreu and Andrew Vaughn are both tied at the top with 63 RBI.

Seattle (77-59) won eight of its last nine games and will enter Wednesday’s action in the second spot of the AL Wild Card race. Castillo will make his seventh start with the Mariners after starting the season with the Cincinnati Reds and threw six scoreless innings in Friday’s win over the Cleveland Guardians. Seattle ranks 25th in batting average (.230), and Eugenio Suarez is the team leader in home runs (25) and RBI (76).

White Sox vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Michael Kopech vs. Luis Castillo

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports-Northwest

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+115)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Mariners -195, White Sox +165

Moneyline pick: Mariners -195

Seattle is one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, and Castillo put together consecutive strong outings. He allowed just one run over his last two starts in a span of 12 innings, and he can be trusted more than a pitcher making his first start off the IL.

Player prop pick: Luis Castillo under 7.5 strikeouts (-135)

The Mariners starter is a strong strikeout thrower with a 9.8 K/9 this season, but this is a tough lineup to throw eight strikeouts against. The White Sox strike out 7.7 times per game, which is the seventh fewest in the league, and Castillo struck out five or less times in two of his previous three starts.

