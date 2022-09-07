Giants vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Alex Cobb (5-6, 3.58 ERA) will start for the Giants with Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.59 ERA) on the mound for the Dodgers.

San Francisco (65-69) ended a four-game winning streak on Tuesday night with a 6-3 loss to the Dodgers as the Giants go for the series victory. Cobb will make his 23rd start in his first season with the Giants, and he threw 12 scoreless innings combined in his previous two outings. San Francisco ranks 11th in runs per game (4.5), and Wilmer Flores is the team leader in RBI (63).

Los Angeles (93-42) won three of its last four games and has the best record in baseball and will enter Wednesday at least 6.5 games ahead of every team in the league. Kershaw made his first start off the injured list on Thursday, and he allowed one run over five innings against the New York Mets. The Dodgers score 5.4 runs per game, which is by far the most in the league, and Trea Turner leads Los Angeles with 90 RBI.

Giants vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Alex Cobb vs. Clayton Kershaw

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports-Bay Area

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+125)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -250, Giants +210

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -250

San Francisco has an above-average offense, and Los Angeles averages nearly a full run per game more than the Giants. The Dodgers have an incredible roster and will get one of the best pitchers in baseball in his second start off the IL. The return is small, but Los Angeles is the play.

Player prop pick: Clayton Kershaw over 5.5 strikeouts (-145)

The Dodgers pitcher might be on some sort of a pitch count because there is no reason to stretch out Kershaw down the stretch with Los Angeles in such a big lead over every MLB team. Still, Kershaw pitched just five innings in Thursday’s start and still struck out six hitters. The Giants strike out 8.8 times per game, which is the seventh most in the league.

