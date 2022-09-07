Twins vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s Game 2

First pitch in Game 2 of Wednesday’s doubleheader between the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees is set 45 minutes after the end of Game 1, which begins at 3:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Twins rookie right-hander Joe Ryan will take on Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

The Twins (68-65) are now 1.5 games behind the Guardians in the AL Central following Cleveland’s victory Tuesday coupled with the Twins-Yankees rainout. Minnesota dropped Monday’s series opener in the Bronx and is now an astounding 2-22 at Yankee Stadium over the past handful of years. Former Yankee Gary Sanchez launched a 473-foot homer in his return to New York in Monday’s loss. Ryan was an AL Rookie of the Year favorite in the season’s first month. But since the beginning of May (18 starts), he has a 4.53 ERA and has served up 17 homers in 95 innings.

The Yankees (81-54) are hanging on to a 4.5-game lead in the AL East. They topped the Twins on Monday thanks once again to Aaron Judge, who drilled his 54th homer of the year, tying Alex Rodriguez for the most by any right-handed hitter in Yankees history. New York is basically a one-man offense right now as Judge has an MLB-best 230 wRC+ since Aug. 1. With 100 being league average, the rest of the Yankees position players have posted a 66 wRC+ Cole recorded back-to-back effective, seven-inning starts during the team’s West Coast trip last week. But the Twins got to him in a big way back on June 9, scoring seven runs — off of five homers — in 2.1 innings.

Twins vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Gerrit Cole

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 6.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -195, Twins +165

Moneyline pick: Yankees -195

There is obviously value with the Twins given all of the Yankees’ injuries. But the Twins are ailing as well, with Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco on the IL. That levels the playing field, and then Cole tilts it heavily in New York’s favor.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.