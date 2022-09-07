Blue Jays vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Right-hander Alek Manoah will take the ball for the Blue Jays while Tyler Wells is the Orioles’ scheduled starting pitcher, but he won’t be around for long.

The Blue Jays (75-60) have a 3.5-game lead over the Orioles for the third and final Wild Card spot. They are also within shouting distance in the division race as they trail the Yankees by six games. Bo Bichette, who slugged three homers on Monday, homered again on Tuesday. He is 10-for-15 with four home runs, nine RBI, and seven runs scored over the past two days. After struggling for most of the second half, All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk is batting .306 with a .405 on-base and 13 RBI over his previous 17 games. Manoah, who ranks among the top 10 in the majors in ERA, has allowed only two earned runs over his past 20.1 innings pitched.

The Orioles (72-64) scored a huge comeback victory Tuesday, erasing a 3-0 deficit to notch a 9-6 win. Ryan Mountcastle and Adley Rutschman both came through with big hits in the victory. Mountcastle owns a 1.112 OPS versus Toronto this year while the rookie Rutschman is 6-for-12 in this series. Baltimore is 7-5 this season against the Blue Jays. Wells is expected to be activated off of the injured list prior to tonight’s game and serve as an opener. He will give way to Dean Kremer, who has logged a 2.08 ERA through his previous four starts.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Alek Manoah vs. Tyler Well

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -140, Orioles +120

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -140

Things got a little feisty between these two teams last night as benches cleared in the seventh inning after Orioles reliever Bryan Baker appeared to say something toward Toronto’s dugout after the top of the inning. Manoah is a total bulldog who likes to get a little chirpy himself, so you can bet that Tuesday’s squabble will be on his mind throughout tonight’s start. I wouldn’t want to bet against Alek Manoah when he has a chip on his shoulder.

Player prop pick: Bo Bichette OVER 1.5 total bases (-115)

If you think he will homer again, you can take Bichette at +550, per DraftKings Sportsbook. This is a little safer bet, obviously, but one that Bichette figures to hit as he is 16-for-27 with eight extra-base hits in six games this month. Insane.

