How a Bettor Turned $10 Into $23,000 With a Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive night on Tuesday, nailing all four picks for a big payout. By combining a 25% profit boost, the bettor turned $10 into $23,622.50 with a Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The bettor made the following four-leg MLB Parlay Bet at +188900 odds:

Trea Turner Over 0.5 stolen bases

Garrett Mitchell Over 0.5 stolen bases

Jake McCarthy Over 0.5 stolen bases

Kyle Tucker Over 0.5 stolen bases

Speed was the primary theme of this stolen base parlay. Three of the four players in this parlay have elite speed advanced metrics. According to the league’s player tracking system, which measures how fast players run, Trea Turner, Garrett Mitchell and Jake McCarthy all rank in the 99th percentile in sprint speed. Turner and Mitchell are tracked at 30.3 feet per second, with McCarthy at 30.1 feet per second. The league average sprint speed is roughly 27.0 feet per second.

Out of roughly 600 players to be tracked by the system in 2022, Turner ranks as the fourth fastest runner, Mitchell ranks as the sixth fastest runner, and McCarthy ranks as the 11th fastest runner. The only subpar runner in this parlay was Kyle Tucker, who is a tick below average at 26.7 feet per second. Building a stolen base parlay around elite speed was a good idea by this DraftKings Sportsbook bettor.

The first leg of the stolen base parlay was Los Angeles Dodgers SS Trea Turner vs. the San Francisco Giants. The Giants had a bullpen game going at pitcher and started Joey Bart at catcher.

Joey Bart has good advanced metrics behind the plate. Bart’s average pop time sits at 1.95 seconds, which is better than the league average pop time of about 2.0 seconds. Bart also has a plus arm, averaging about 82 mph on max-effort throws, which ranks 32nd out of 80 qualified catchers. MLB defines pop time as the time from the moment the pitch hits the catcher’s mitt to the moment the ball reaches the fielder’s projected receiving point at the base—pop time is essentially a combination of exchange time and arm strength.

Bart having a plus pop time would make him a good candidate to throw baserunners out, but despite the strong advanced metrics, Bart has been below average at throwing baserunners out in his career, posting a career caught stealing percentage of 23%. The league average caught stealing percentage is about 25% in 2022.

Turner picked a marvelous pitch to attempt his stolen base on. Giants LHP Jarlin Garcia threw a loopy 80 mph slider that had 42 inches of vertical break and nine inches of horizontal break. The slow velocity plus the extra movement gave Turner huge margin for error in getting a good jump on Bart’s throw, and Turner stole the base in uncompetitive fashion:

Garrett Mitchell had a more difficult task. Mitchell was facing Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, who like Joey Bart has strong advanced metrics behind the plate. Diaz is averaging about 85 mph on max-effort throws, 14th best among 80 qualified catchers. Diaz’s pop time is also plus at 1.94 seconds, 19th best. Mitchell also ran on a 95 mph fastball that was boxed in the strike zone, which is an extremely difficult pitch to steal a base on. However, Mitchell’s elite speed made him no match for the throw, which was off-line due to being rushed, and Mitchell ended up stealing the base easily:

The third leg of the parlay, Jake McCarthy, had a closer call at second base. Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro has elite advanced metrics behind the plate, ranking fourth in average pop time (1.89 seconds) and third in average arm strength (88.3 mph). Alfaro got a good pitch to throw—a 92 mph fastball that was in the strike zone—but McCarthy’s speed made Alfaro rush the throw, which ended up short and bouncing off McCarthy. The low throw was redirected into the outfield, and McCarthy took third base:

Through three legs of this parlay, elite speed has played a major role in forcing rushed throws, which ended up off-line.

The final leg of the parlay was the only below-average runner in this parlay, Kyle Tucker. Despite logging below-average speed, Tucker actually stole two bases in this game, easily surpassing the over/under of 0.5. The key to Tucker’s success was running on two breaking balls that were located low. Rangers catcher Sam Huff has a cannon, posting the second-best arm strength in the league with an average of 88.4 mph on max-effort throws. However, throwing out a baserunner when receiving 80-mph sliders near the dirt is a difficult task for even the best throwers, and Tucker stole two bases without an issue.

Tucker’s first stolen base was on an 82 mph slider that was located near the left-handed batter’s box, which made it difficult for Huff to throw to third:

Tucker’s second stolen base:

Check out Stepped Up Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook for big profit boosts! The more legs in the parlay, the bigger the boost! See the Stepped Up Same Game Parlays page for more details!

A Parlay Bet is a bet placed on multiple outcomes to occur. A Parlay Bet cashes when all outcomes within the Parlay are selected correctly. The odds for each pick are multiplied by one another to determine the odds for the Parlay Bet.

Read more about Parlay Bets at the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide!

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place a SGP:

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets together from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.