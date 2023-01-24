What time is the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement?

The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot voting results will be revealed to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 24. There are 14 players who were on the ballot last year who did not get inducted into the Hall of Fame and are on there for 2023 after receiving at least 5% of votes. Among the top names who could be voted in are Scott Rolen, Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez, Billy Wagner and Andy Pettitte. Let’s take a look at what time the results will be revealed and where you can watch.

2023 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Below is a look at some of the players with the highest percentage of votes from 2022 who are returning on the ballot. As mentioned, Rolen appears to have the fast-track into getting inducted this time around. Colorado Rockies great Todd Helton is also on the list along with Wagner, Atlanta Braves OF Andruw Jones and Yankees in Gary Sheffield and A-Rod.