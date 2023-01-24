 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which players are on the ballot for the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame

We go over the ballot for the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement on Tuesday.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Scott Rolen of the Philadelphia Phillies prepares for a ground ball during a baseball game against the Houston Astros on May 19,1997 at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. As always, players on the ballot will need at least 75% of the votes in order to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. If a player does not reach that threshold, they’ll be on the ballot again next year as long as they receive at least 5% of the votes in 2023. Here we’ll go over the ballot and see who has the best shot at making it in for 2023.

2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Returning players

Scott Rolen

2022 result: 63.2%
Years on Ballot: 6th year

Todd Helton

2022 result: 52.0%
Years on Ballot: 5th year

Billy Wagner

2022 result: 51.0%
Years on Ballot: 8th year

Andruw Jones

2022 result: 41.4%
Years on Ballot: 6th year

Gary Sheffield

2022 result: 40.6%
Years on Ballot: 9th year

Álex Rodríguez

2022 result: 34.3%
Years on Ballot: 2nd year

Jeff Kent

2022 result: 32.7%
Years on Ballot: 10th year

Manny Ramírez

2022 result: 28.9%
Years on Ballot: 6th year

Omar Vizquel

2022 result: 23.9%
Years on Ballot: 6th year

Andy Pettitte

2022 result: 10.7%
Years on Ballot: 5th year

Jimmy Rollins

2022 result: 9.4%
Years on Ballot: 2nd year

Bobby Abreu

2022 result: 8.6%
Years on Ballot: 4th year

Mark Buehrle

2022 result: 5.8%
Years on Ballot: 3rd year

Torii Hunter

2022 result: 5.3%
Years on Ballot: 3rd year

First year players

Carlos Beltran
John Lackey
Jered Weaver
Jacoby Ellsbury
Matt Cain
Jhonny Peralta
Jayson Werth
J.J. Hardy
Mike Napoli
Bronson Arroyo
R.A. Dickey
Francisco Rodriguez
Andre Ethier
Huston Street

