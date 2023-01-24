Which players are on the ballot for the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame

The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. As always, players on the ballot will need at least 75% of the votes in order to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. If a player does not reach that threshold, they’ll be on the ballot again next year as long as they receive at least 5% of the votes in 2023. Here we’ll go over the ballot and see who has the best shot at making it in for 2023.
2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
Returning players
Scott Rolen
2022 result: 63.2%
Years on Ballot: 6th year
Todd Helton
2022 result: 52.0%
Years on Ballot: 5th year
Billy Wagner
2022 result: 51.0%
Years on Ballot: 8th year
Andruw Jones
2022 result: 41.4%
Years on Ballot: 6th year
Gary Sheffield
2022 result: 40.6%
Years on Ballot: 9th year
Álex Rodríguez
2022 result: 34.3%
Years on Ballot: 2nd year
Jeff Kent
2022 result: 32.7%
Years on Ballot: 10th year
Manny Ramírez
2022 result: 28.9%
Years on Ballot: 6th year
Omar Vizquel
2022 result: 23.9%
Years on Ballot: 6th year
Andy Pettitte
2022 result: 10.7%
Years on Ballot: 5th year
Jimmy Rollins
2022 result: 9.4%
Years on Ballot: 2nd year
Bobby Abreu
2022 result: 8.6%
Years on Ballot: 4th year
Mark Buehrle
2022 result: 5.8%
Years on Ballot: 3rd year
Torii Hunter
2022 result: 5.3%
Years on Ballot: 3rd year
First year players
Carlos Beltran
John Lackey
Jered Weaver
Jacoby Ellsbury
Matt Cain
Jhonny Peralta
Jayson Werth
J.J. Hardy
Mike Napoli
Bronson Arroyo
R.A. Dickey
Francisco Rodriguez
Andre Ethier
Huston Street