Report: Red Sox trading for Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi

The Boston Red Sox are shoring up their infield depth chart in a trade with the Kansas City Royals. The team is trading pitcher Josh Taylor in exchange for shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later, per Mark Feinsand.

Mondesi tore his ACL last April and had surgery in May. He has always been a solid speedster, but has only played in 50 games the past two seasons due to injury. He is in a good position given the Red Sox’s lack of depth at the position. He played 59 games in 2020 when the season was shortened to 60 games. That season he hit .256 with a .294 on-base percentage and had 24 stolen bases. His career-high in stolen bases was 43 the year prior to that when he hit .263. He played in 102 games that season.

He joins a depth chart that currently includes Trevor Story, Enrique Hernandez, Christian Arroyo, and Bobby Dalbec.