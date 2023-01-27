Report: Mets, Jeff McNeil agree on four-year, $50 million contract extension

New York Mets 2B Jeff McNeil has agreed to terms on a four-year, $50 million contract extension, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal is pending a physical. It also includes a fifth-year club option that could make the contract worth $63.75 million. McNeil is coming off a season in which he won the NL batting title after hitting .326 for the Mets.

McNeil, 30, also hit nine home runs with 62 RBI over 148 games last season. The Mets have had a busy offseason and head into 2023 with World Series aspirations again. SP Justin Verlander was signed in free agency along with Japanese free agent pitcher Kodai Senga. New York also brought back closer Edwin Diaz and OF Brandon Nimmo on long-term deals. Jose Quintana was signed to round out the rotation and provide some depth. While C Omar Narvaez was also signed to provide some depth at catcher.

The Mets have the third-best odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook at +750 behind the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. The Mets are favored to come out of the National League at +370, right ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers at +400 and Atlanta Braves at +450.