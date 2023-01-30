Jazz Chisholm, Jr. featured on the cover of MLB: The Show 23

Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm, Jr. is the cover athlete for MLB: The Show 23. The latest iteration of the video game will be released on March 28, and pre-orders start on February 6. The 24-year-old Bahamian is the successor to Shohei Ohtani, who was featured in last year’s edition.

Chisholm is an interesting choice, given that the cover usually features a bigger-name athlete and often the reigning MVP. They may have seen the future, though, as many expect Chisholm to have a breakout season in 2023 — including the man himself. He’s the outspoken representative of a new generation in the sport, trying to break from the old guard.

He recently switched positions from second baseman to center fielder, and has big plans to be the best center fielder in the league — or at least one of them. On a Twitch stream shortly after the announcement that he would be the game’s cover star, Chisholm said he believed he could be a top five center fielder within one year.

MLB: The Show has released a new edition every year since 2006.