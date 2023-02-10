Report: Astros and SP Cristian Javier agree to 5-year, $64 million extension

The Houston Astros and starting pitcher Cristian Javier have agreed to a 5-year, $64 million extension, per Ken Rosenthal. Javier now won’t be scheduled to hit free agency until 2027.

Javier was part of the Astros’ 2022 World Series-winning staff. He pitched 30 games in the regular season and had an 11-9 record. Javier posted a 2.54 ERA and struck out 194 batters in 148.2 innings of work. He went 2-0 for Houston in the postseason and picked up an important 5-0 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series.

The Astros' pitching staff will be missing a big piece in 2023. Justin Verlander, who is coming off an AL Cy Young win, jumped ship and signed with the New York Mets in free agency. This bumps Framber Valdez up to the team’s ace and gives Javier an important role as the rotation’s No. 2 arm. If Houston wants to get back to the World Series this season, they are going to need the top two arms to improve on their already impressive 2022 campaigns.