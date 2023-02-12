Derek Jeter joining Fox’s MLB team starting in 2023 [VIDEO]

While Super Bowl Sunday is typically all about football, baseball got a little bit of a shout-out. It was announced during the Fox pre-game show that former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter would be joining Fox’s MLB team starting with the 2023 season. His exact role has yet to be revealed, but it is fair to assume that “The Captain” will be calling some games this year. He joins former teammate Alex Rodriguez with Fox.

Announcements don't get much bigger than this @derekjeter joins the FOX Sports family beginning this season! pic.twitter.com/u8MM5YcEI4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 12, 2023

Jeter played 20 years with the Yankees. He is a career .310 hitter with 3,465 hits, 260 home runs and 1311 RBI. Jeter was a first-ballot Hall of Famer and was inducted into Cooperstown with 99.75% of the vote in 2020. He was a 14-time All-Star and won the World Series five times. While never being named league MVP, Jeter was the World Series MVP in 2000, won the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 1996 and won five Gold Gloves in his career.

Since retiring, the 48-year-old Jeter has bounced around, trying to find his place in the baseball world. Starting in 2017, he began talks to join a group that would buy the Miami Marlins. The eventual sale went down in September of that year, and despite only owning a 4% stake in the team, he was named CEO. He served in that role for four and a half years before stepping down in February of 2022. While likely not as flashy as joining the broadcast team at Fox, Jeter will also be the face of the Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition of the MLB The Show 23 video game this year.